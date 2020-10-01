St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy announces resignation, along with K9 partner

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has announced the resignation of a Deputy and his K9 partner.

SLCS announced Wednesday on their Facebook that both Deputy Nicol and his partner K9 Fable will be leaving the office.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s stated their thoughts and best wishes in the post below:

Many community members shared their memories and positive experiences with Deputy Nicol, including photographs and kind messages.

The post has over three hundred likes and thirty comments.

