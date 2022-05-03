ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of their deputies for his “courageous” efforts.

According to a press release from SLCS, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe presented Deputy Matthew Merria with a letter of commendation and a lifesaving pin during the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislator’s meeting on May 2. The honor recognized Merria for his acts on the morning of March 9.

SLCS stated that on March 9 around 1:40 a.m. Deputy Merria responded to a reported domestic incident in the Town of Rossie. Merria reportedly responded swiftly, assessed, and secured the scene by mitigating the threat and preventing any further harm to the victim.

In the press release, the Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude for Deputy Merria and his contributions to the community.

“We are proud to have Deputy Merria serving in our community. As well as showing great courage, he shows compassion and exceptional character. We are pleased to recognize his brave acts of heroism,” the press release stated.