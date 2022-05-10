CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Methamphetamine was found at an early-morning traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the St. Lawrence County SHeriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on 43-year- Leanne P. Armstrong of Hogansburg, on May 10 on Gouverneur Street in the Village of Canton.

After Armstrong was pulled over, Sheriff’s Office K-9 assistance was requested at the scene. The K-9 then alerted deputies to the vehicle where Armstrong was then found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Subsequently, Armstrong was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Speed in Zone.

Armstrong was issued tickets to appear at Town of Canton Court at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Canton Police Department. The investigating officer on this case was Deputy Merria.