St. Lawrence County Sheriff Office to hold Firearms Safety Course in Canton

ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Brooks J. Bigwarfe has announced that the Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Civilian Firearms Safety Course.
The course will take place at the Public Safety Building in Canton on August 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m and August 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The course is four hours long and will satisfy the requirements for a pistol permit license and will include information such as civilian use of force, the pistol license, care and safety of firearms as well as many other topics.
Those interested can go to the County Clerk’s Office at 48 Court Street in Canton. Phone registration will not be accepted, and pre-registration is required. The cost of the course is $30 and is payable by check or money order at the County Clerk’s Office at the time of registration.
Any further questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2077, or via email at SheriffFirearmSafety@st.lawco.org.