St. Lawrence County Sheriff Office to hold Firearms Safety Course in Canton

FILE – In this April 14, 2018 file photo, a man wears an unloaded pistol during a pro gun-rights rally in Austin, Texas. In a letter sent to the Senate on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, CEOs from businesses including Airbnb, Twitter and Uber asked Congress to pass a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong red flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Brooks J. Bigwarfe has announced that the Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Civilian Firearms Safety Course.

The course will take place at the Public Safety Building in Canton on August 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m and August 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The course is four hours long and will satisfy the requirements for a pistol permit license and will include information such as civilian use of force, the pistol license, care and safety of firearms as well as many other topics.

Those interested can go to the County Clerk’s Office at 48 Court Street in Canton. Phone registration will not be accepted, and pre-registration is required. The cost of the course is $30 and is payable by check or money order at the County Clerk’s Office at the time of registration.

Any further questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2077, or via email at SheriffFirearmSafety@st.lawco.org.