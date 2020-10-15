St. Lawrence County Sheriff working with community to address statewide police reform

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is working to comply with the statewide police reform.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has released their plans to comply with Executive Order 203, mandated by New York State.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are working to address evidence-based policing strategies, force policies, implicit bias awareness training and de-escalation training and practices.

The Office stated that they are planning their reform around policies and guidelines given by the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council.

The Office held their first community stakeholders meeting on October 13. According to SLCS, the meeting was led by Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe and St. Lawrence County Legislator Board Chair, Joseph Lightfoot.

The Office is continuing to seek community input as the next community meeting will take place on October 21, 2020 at 6 p.m.

SLCS stated that those wishing to submit input can attend in-person at the COunty Legislature CHambers or virtually via zoom.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received accreditation on September, 3, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.