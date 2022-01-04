ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop in St. Lawrence County led sheriffs to a drug arrest.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they performed a traffic stop on Little River Road in the Town of Canton. The stop led to the arrest of Craig M. Whitman who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Sheriffs also reported that Whitman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with a set of digital scales.

As a result, Whitman was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree. He was issued an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in the Town of Canton Court at a later date.