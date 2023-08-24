CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested a 48-year-old Parishville man after allegedly violating a no-contact order after a domestic incident on Thursday, August 17.

Authorities arrested Jeremai Montroy on Monday, August 21 after a dispute on 44 Pleasant Street in the town of Parishsville. Officials said Montroy violated the no-contact order and refused to allow the victim to leave the residence.

He was arraigned in the Town of Canton court and charged with felony aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Montroy was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier in the month, Montroy led New York State Police on chase that saw him being arrested while hiding out in a shed. He was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree and issued a vehicle and traffic ticket for speeding in that incident.