ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is participating in New York State’s ‘No Empty Chair’ initiative.

The campaign focuses on teenagers staying safe during the spring season when prom and graduation take place. It focuses on ensuring that every seat at high school graduation is filled and avoiding parents, siblings, educators, and the community mourning the loss of teens due to car crashes.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be targeting speeding in school zones, seatbelt violations, drunken driving, and texting while driving. The initiative will take place between April 25 and April 29.