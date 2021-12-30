CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for new staff members as it closes out 2021.

In a press release on December 30, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe reflected on the year as the Sheriff’s Department experienced many changes.

Sheriff Bigwarfe also honored Road Sergeant Ryan Shelly who died in August 2021. Sergeant Shelly committed 19 years to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. This included retirements and promotions.

“I would like to take a brief moment to reflect on the past year,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said in his press release. “In 2021, we said farewell to many of our veteran officers and staff members. We’d like to thank them for their years of dedicated service to the country and wish them the very best in their retirements.”

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office listed the following staff members who retired in 2021:

Brigit Clark, Civil Enforcement Office, retired in January 2021 after 26 years

Theresa MacCue, Senior Civil Account Clerk, retired in October 2021 after 20 years

Matthew Brown, Road Sergeant, retired in October 2021 after 31 years

Thomas Caringi, Detective Sergeant, retired in April 2021 after 22 years

Christopher Duciewicz, Deputy, retired December 20, 2021 after 22 years

Stephen Shoen, Correctional Officer, retired January 30, 2021 after 20 years

Ruth Clark, Cook, retired September 15, 2021 after 10 years

Sheriff Bigwarfe said that due to these retirements, its office is continuing to grow. Several of its staff members were promoted throughout 2021.

This included Sergeant Leighton Filiatrault to Chief Deputy, Deputy Shane Morrill to Civil Deputy, Detective Shawn McCargar to Detective Sergeant, Deputy Scott Galligan to Detective, Deputy Menjamin Rockwood to Sergeant, Deputy Brian Thivierge to Sergeant, Deputy Kevin O’Connell to Sergeant and Account Cleark Nicole Bushaw to Senior Account Clerk.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is also currently in the process of hiring the largest group of deputies in its history. New deputies include Bobbi N. Snyder, Fisher D. Tiernan, Robert E. Cunningham, Colton R. Tate.

Additionally, new officers of the Sheriff’s Office will be attending the David Sullivan St. Lawrence Police Academy beginning in January 2022. Correctional Officers hired full-time include Leighanne Mullaney, Alicia Vallance, Morgan Macaulay, Brad Andus and Brianna Durham.

“This is an exciting time for the Sheriff’s Office,” Bigwarfe added. “We look forward to what 2022 will bring and wish everyone a safe, happy new year.”