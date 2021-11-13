St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office honor employees for years of service

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office recognized two of their employees for their dedicated service.

The county’s Records Officer Joyce Wood and Chief Civil Officer Michael MacCue were both honored at the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Wood has been the Record Officer for St. Lawrence County Correctional facility since 1989. Prior to accepting the position she worked in other departments.

MacCue was honored for over 30 years of service with the County. He was initially a Sheriff’s dispatcher and later transferred to the Civil Office promoting the rank of Chief Civil Officer.

The post shared photos of the two being honored as well as thanked them for their dedicated service to the county.