CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the United States Drug Enforcement Association’s National Medication Take Back Day on Saturday.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, the Sheriff’s Department will set up outside of the Public Safety Complex on 49 Court Street in Canton to collect medications. They will be collecting the drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 30.

The SLCSO will collect unused or needed medication in the form of tablets, capsules, patches, and

other solid forms of medications, for safe disposal. However, they will not accept liquids, syringes, other sharps, and illicit drugs.

SLC Public Health stressed the importance of disposing of medication properly. They stated that it’s important to take advantage of opportunities to properly turn drugs in to prevent others from using them accidentally or intentionally. Additionally, it prevents chemicals from getting into the environment and affecting things like drinking water.

Individuals are advised to get rid of their medicine when their healthcare provider changes their prescription but they still have some medicine left, they feel better and their provider says they should stop taking the medicine, they have over the counter medications they no longer need or have medicine past its expiration date.

Public Health also advised residents to avoid taking expired medication. They warned that expired medications may not be as effective or the ingredients of the medicine may have changed, making them unsafe to use. Instead, individuals should turn them in to avoid taking the wrong medicine, accidentally poisoning children or pets, overdosing, or misusing it.

More information about the event can be found on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.