ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office will be hosting the second annual St. Lawrence County Deputies Association Ryan Shelly Memorial Fishing Derby.

The event will be held in memory of Sgt. Ryan P. Shelly who lost his battle with cancer on August 19. Shelly was a 19.5 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

The derby will take place on February 19 and those entered will have open boandaries within St. Lawrence County. The event costs $20 and individuals can enter at various businesses in St. Lawrence County before February 13.

Those interested in participating in the derby can enter at Gray’s Gun shop in Lisbon, TNT Tackle in Edwards, Chapmans in Black Lake, the Country Store in Hannawa, J&H Feed and Farm Store in Gouverneau, Lamphere’s Store in Hopkinton, UB’s in Fine, amd J&R Bait and Tackle in Lisbon.

The proceeds from the event will be sent to benefit Teagan Kelleher to honor Shelly’s memory. Kelleher is a 15 month old that was recently diagnosed with a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia and is currently in the Boston Children’s Hospital.