St. Lawrence County Sheriffs hosting two-day pistol safety course

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs will be hosting a two-day pistol safety course at the Public Safety Building in Canton. The course will take place on August 31 and September 1 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 48 Court Street.

The safety course will satisfy the St. Lawrence County Court’s requirements for pistol permit licensing and will include information on civilian use of force, the pistol license, care and safety of firearms, and more topics surrounding the use of the gun.

Those interested are required to pre-register at the County Clerk’s Office, where they can pay the $30 course fee and receive information on parking and other requirements.