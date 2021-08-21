St. Lawrence County Sheriffs mourn death of Sgt. Ryan P. Shelly

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own after he passed away on August 19.

According to a press release from St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly was a 19.5 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was diagnosed with stage four salivary gland cancer at the end of 2020, and lost his battle with the disease on Friday August 19.

Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said that Shelly was “an absolute rock to our department” in the press release.

“Although we knew this day would come, we are truly devastated. Not only did we lose a member of our office, the world lost an incredible father, husband and friend,” Bigwarfe said. “We ask that you keep the Shelly family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Calling hours for Sgt. Shelly will be on Monday August 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garners Funeral

Home in Potsdam. The funeral will take place on Tuesday August 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in

Potsdam.