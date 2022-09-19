CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has once again earned its civil accreditation.

This took place at a County Board of Legislators meeting on September 12 where the Office was presented with the Certificate of Re-accreditation by the NYS Sheriff’s Association.

New York State mandates all Sheriff’s Offices to lead a Civil Division. Its primary role is to oversee the civil enforcement process in accordance with statewide laws.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s earned its accreditation after being assessed for its 121 standards that were adopted and adhered to by the office.

NYS Sheriff’s Association Assessor James Hurley wrote the following:

“The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division did an exemplary job in its efforts to implement program standards. Documentation demonstrates that all applicable standards have been implemented. Office personnel were knowledgeable, cordial, cooperative and well prepared. All personnel were very professional in their approach to the assessment. Chief Filiatrault and Chief MacCue, were extremely accommodating during the assessment, which made the process effortless. It is apparent that the team in the Civil Division were extremely knowledgeable and takes pride in their work. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division is a truly professional organization.”

Civil accreditation will be valid for five years through September 11, 2027.