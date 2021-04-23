St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office awarded over $88K in asset shares by U.S. Border Patrol

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has received a significant amount in asset shares from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The U.S. Border Patrol Swanton Sector presented the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with a disbursement check for $88,532.81 on April 22. According to CBP, this award stemmed from a case in May of 2020.

Specifically, on May 27, 2020, Ogdensburg CBP Agents encountered a vehicle in Canton following the observation of suspicious activity consistent with illicit cross-border smuggling. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana, ketamine and $126,576 in U.S. currency.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, and the narcotics were seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

Following this case, U.S. Border Patrol initiated an asset sharing case with the U.S. Treasury Forfeiture Fund. On March 25, 2020, the funding was approved to be warded to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

“Border Patrol agents in Ogdensburg depend on the continued collaboration effort with our partners from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department,” stated Ogdensburg New York Border Patrol State Patrol Agent in Charge Timothy Morgan. “This partnership exemplifies cooperation among federal and local law enforcement agencies essential to providing safety to the public and the communities we live in.”

A ceremony took place on April 22, where Agent Morgan presented St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe the asset share check.