St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirms location of missing teen over weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The teen reported missing to St. Lawrence County deputies has been found.
Julia Fisher, 17, town of Canton, was reported missing to the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Office on August 26.
According to deputies, Fisher was safely located and reported to be in good health on Saturday August 29.
