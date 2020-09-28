St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office earns statewide accreditation

From left to right: Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, and Sergeant Leighton J. Filiatrault (photo: St. Lawrence County Sheriff)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded accreditation through New York State.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal division recently announced their accreditation through the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation program. This program helps law enforcement agencies evaluate and make performance improvements.

According to NYSLEAP, the program has four goals which include increase effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement, promote cooperation and coordination among agencies, ensure proper trainings and promote public confidence.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division met standards throughout the administrative section, training and operations. Overall the Division met 110 standards.

Additionally, Criminal Division staff and Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Leighton Filiatrault has been recognized for their work by New York State.

