St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K9 program receives $500 donation

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The K9 program at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a donation from another organization in the county.

According to a post on the SLCSO’s Facebook page, the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility Union donated $500 to their K9 program. The funds came from the Union’s Beards for Bucks fundraiser which allows officers to grow out their beards throughout the month of November if they make a donation.

The post included a photo of Sergeant Burcume, Sheriff Bigwarfe, and Officer Lalonde holding the check that was donated to the SLCSO.