St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office participating in statewide ‘buckle up’ campaign

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Click It or Ticket” is the motto for this week’s seatbelt enforcement campaign in the North Country and New York State.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its participation in the 2021 Buckle Up New York campaign set to run from May 24 to June 6, 2021.

Sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, this campaign involves local, county and state law enforcement agencies. According to the Committee, the zero tolerance campaign aims to increase safety and restraint use.

Additionally, local residents are being reminded of the recent modifications to sections of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law made effective on November 1, 2020. These changes include:

In the front seat, the driver and passenger much each wear a seatbelt

Every occupant inside a vehicle must have a safety restraint

Passengers under the age of 16 must wear a seatbelt or an appropriate child safety restraint as determined by height and weight

The drive must ensure that all passengers obey the law

According to New York State, failure to obey with the seatbelt law can result in fines up to $50 for each violation. Drivers can be fines $25 to $100 and receive three penalty points to their license per citation.