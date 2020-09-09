St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, ‘Project Lifesaver’ looking for donations

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations for their program “Project Lifesaver.”

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe is requesting the community to donate to the public safety focused project. “Project Lifesaver” helps to provide technology to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, those enrolled in the program wear a small transmitter that emits frequency signals. If a participant were to go missing, the trained emergency project lifesaver team responds to the wanderers area.

The Sheriff’s Office states that with this program, individuals can be found in a matter of minutes compared to hours or days.

Deputy Bigwarfe is urging donations due to the program relying solely on community funding. The program is run by the local municipality and public safety agencies.

