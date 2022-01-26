CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new phone scam is circulating the region.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a text message scam that has been reported to their office in recent days.

This scam involves a text message that states recipients can now order a St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office shirt. The message also includes a link to click to order the product. The exact text of the message read:

“St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office shirt $10 OFF ready to order now.”

According to the Sherriff’s Office, it is in no way affiliated with this message or the website included in the message. Residents are urged to report this scam if they receive a similar message.