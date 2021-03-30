St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to launch annual Honorary Membership drive

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY (WWTI) — An annual Honorary Membership drive will soon begin in St.Lawrence County to benefit the New York State Sheriff’s Institute.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe announced on Tuesday that the New York State Sheriff’s Institute annual membership drive will officially begin in the next ten days.

According to Sheriff Bigwarfe, this drive helps to support programs led by the New York State Sheriff’s Institute, including its flagship program, the Sheriff’s Summer Camp.

The Sheriff’s Camp is about to enter its 45th year of operation. Its locate on Keuka Lake and hosts 840 children from across New York State each summer. The Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and transportation.

“In these difficult economic times we cannot forget our youth who will not have the opportunity for a summer camp experience or a summer vacation,” stated Sheriff Bigwarfe. “By becoming an honorary member you are supporting the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically disadvantaged children.”

Additionally, St. Lawrence County’s membership drive will also support the Sheriff’s Institute scholarship program that awards one scholarship to each of New York State’s Community College’s Criminal Justice Programs.

All donations made to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute are tax deductible. To support the efforts of the New York State Sheriff’s Institute, individuals are asked to contact Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe.