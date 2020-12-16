St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing phone scam

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are being warned of an ongoing phone scam.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of an ongoing phone scam. The Office stated that they recently received a report of the scam, which is considered to “spoof” local phone numbers.

According to St. Lawrence County Deputies, the report stated that a local number called an individual and state that the person owed a balance on their person Amazon account. The caller asked for updated credit card information to pay the balance.

The Office stated that the complainant received a second phone call from an unknown number.

St. Lawrence County deputies believe that this phone scam is an act of “spoofing;” which allows scam artists to appear as local phone numbers.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office advises local residents to “be cautious of unsolicyed calls from unknown callers, even if the caller ID information appears local.”

Residents are also urged to avoid provide personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Those who believe they have been a victim of a scam are asked to report such incidents to their local Sheriff’s Office.

