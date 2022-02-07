ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the statewide STOP-DWI effort from February 11 through February 14.

According to a post from the SLCSO, the Super Bowl weekend effort is one of the many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation. The effort is both a highway enforcement visibility campaign and an impaired driving campaign to ensure drivers are safe on the roadways over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers to choose a sober designated driver before consuming any alcohol. They also advised residents to make sure their friends don’t consume too much alcohol and take their keys away if they have had too much to drink.

They reminded residents that there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. The Sheriff’s also pointed out the consequences residents can face for drunk driving including death, jail time, losing their driver’s license, and paying up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates, ignition interlock, and lost wages.

The SLCSO also cautioned residents that drugs could also impair a resident’s ability to drive. They reminded drivers that if they are impaired by any substance, alcohol, or other drugs, they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. More information about the effort can be found on the STOP-DWI New York website.