St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s report missing 17-year old

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a missing juvenile.

The County Sheriff’s reported Julia Fisher, 17, missing from her residence in the Town of Canton.

Fisher was last believed to be in the City of Ogdensburg, but was last seen at her residence on August 26 at 9 p.m.

According to SLC Sheriff’s, Fisher is described as approximately 4’11” with blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a blue baseball hat.

Residents with any information about the missing juvenile are asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 379-2222.

