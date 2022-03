ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a stolen tractor.

According to the SLCSO, the stolen vehicle is a red Mahindra compact tractor with front-end damage. They also provided a picture of the tractor on their Facebook page.

Anyone who sees a tractor matching the description or has any information on the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.