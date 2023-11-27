CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs office is asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of individuals involved in an early morning crash on Monday, November 27.

The accident happened on Main Street in the Village of Canton around 4 a.m. A gray Kia Sedona exited the roadway and came to a stop in the Main Street Park.

Two occupants fled the scene on foot and were unable to be found. Anyone with any information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.

Deputies were assisted by the Canton Police Department and the New York State Police.