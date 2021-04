ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Are you missing a boat?

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance is locating the owner of a boat that was found on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The boat has been identified as a model FD AlumnaCraft Boat.

Photos of the vessel were shared publicly on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Monday.

Those with information are asked to contact the St.Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.