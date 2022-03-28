ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Citizens across the United States have been doing what they can to support Ukraine as their war with Russia continues, and now a local Sheriff’s Office is joining in on the effort.

According to a post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, their department will be sending bulletproof vests to Ukraine. The vests have reportedly aged out of the department’s circulation of the equipment.

The goal of the donation is to assist Ukraine citizens and their ongoing war with Russia. A photo of officers with the vests that are being donated can be found on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Facebook page.