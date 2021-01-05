St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s to participate in life saving, statewide ‘Yellow Dot’ program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s are set to participate in a statewide program, aiming to save lives.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will participate in the New York State Sheriff’s Association Yellow Dot Program. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Yellow Dot program is a free program designed to help first responders provide “life-saving” medical attention.

The Yellow Dot represents a physical sticker that is placed on and individuals vehicle on the driver’s side rear window. The sticker alerts first responders that vital medical information is stores in a vehicles glove compartment.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “Yellow Dot is a free program designed to help first responders provide life-saving medical attention during that first ‘golden hour’ after a crash or other emergency.”

Distributed Yellow Dot kits included a yellow dot decal and personal information card. The information card includes emergency medical contacts, physician information and medications.

Yellow Dot kits can be requested at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 48 Court Street, Canton, NY, or at the New York Sheriff’s website.

