ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide campaign to stop impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend.

This is through the STOP-DWI campaign. Beginning May 27, New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement will be “out in force.”

During this time period, law enforcement will vigorously enforce laws related to driving while impaired with special emphasis on impaired driving either by alcohol or drugs.

All drinking driving fines collected from convicted drunk drivers fund the St. Lawrence County STOP-DWI Program.

The STOP-DWI campaign will continue throughout St. Lawrence County until Tuesday, May 31.

This campaign is funded by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation through a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.