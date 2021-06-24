St. Lawrence County: Single new COVID-19 case on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A single new COVID-19 case was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 update from St. Lawrence County Public Health Service. This new case brought the total number of cases to-date to 7,539.

Of the total number of cases, 16 remain active, two are hospitalized and 7,426 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is also continuing to test for COVID-19.

Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: