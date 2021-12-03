St. Lawrence County spring EMT courses beginning in January

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Emergency Medical Technician courses will begin next month.

Clarkson University has released its spring course schedule for the 2022 St. Lawrence County EMT courses. These opportunities give students skills to become EMTs and advance their medical knowledge.

According to Clarkson, EMT classes will begin on January 17, 2021. However, prior to the start of spring classes, refresher courses will be held in the region.

An EMT Basic and Original Refresher course will be held at Clarkson Hall in Potsdam on January 12, with a practical challenge following on January 15.

There will also be refresher courses offered at the Gouverneur Rescue department beginning on January 20. The refresher written challenge for this course will take place on January 13 and the practical challenge will be on January 15.

The fee for the basic original course is $700 and the refresher course is $335. Certified agencies can also submit for NYS Reimbursement upon receiving NYS EMT Certification.

Clarkson also confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines are required for all on-campus courses and masks must be worn by students.