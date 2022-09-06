ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County.

During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

According to NYSP, three stores were busted for selling alcoholic beverages during the initiative. This included:

Shoulette’s Redemption Center, Canton

Gerry’s Spirits, Ogdensburg

Parkway Express, Ogdensburg

However, three other businesses were checked and found to be in compliance with New York State Beverage Control Laws. This included the 711 Gas Station in Canton, Bessette’s Liquor and Wine in Canton and Nick’s Liquor Store in Ogdensburg.