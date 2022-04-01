ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Counties in the North Country are easing back on COVID-19 reporting as rates continue to drop.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on April 1 that it will begin only providing bi-weekly COVID-19 updates starting April 4. Updates will be released on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

This was practiced by the county earlier in the pandemic when rates also dropped. St. Lawrence County has been providing daily COVID-19 updates since the Fall of 2021.

In the last daily update on April 1 however, St. Lawrence County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases since the last count on March 31.

At the time of the report, 11 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Six were admitted for COVID-19 and five were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but tested positive during admission screening. There were also two admitted in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on April 1. However, there have been 183 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of April 1, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 127.16. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 3.7% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.3%.

The County also had a 60.8% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,478 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is continuing to urge local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.