St. Lawrence County Task Force offers guidance for local businesses looking to reopen

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Reopening Task Force has been working to help provide guidance, answer questions and connect businesses with the resources needed to open safely and successfully.

There are three primary responsibilities of any business which is currently open or planning for reopening:

Confirm that you are permitted to be open. Forward.ny.gov is the official New York State reopening site. It provides industry listings by phase and offers a lookup tool for those who do not fit within the general industries outlined. The lookup tool can be found on the site, or directly by going to https://www.businessexpress.ny.gov/app/nyforward.

Every business is required to review and affirm the guidelines set by New York State for your industry. Under each industry outlined on Forward.ny.gov, a tab exists to verify that you have read and agree to the guidelines. This is an electronic form that will provide you with a page to print and keep on file.

Every business is required to have a reopening safety plan. New York State has provided template Business Safety Plans that can be customized to include the steps you are taking to keep your employees and customers safe. The plan must be shared with employees and made available for reference on site. The plan may change as time and guidelines progress. It should be updated and used for training with staff.

In addition to the task force, the St. Lawrence County has a committee to address any reports of non-compliance with the various public health and New York Pause orders. The committee consists of the County Administrator, Attorney and Sheriff. Reports of non-essential gatherings or any non-approved businesses operating are made by calling 833-789-0470.

If reports are made, the County committee is making an effort to educate and raise the level of awareness, rather than penalize businesses. If necessary, the County Attorney will issue a letter to inform individuals or businesses that they are out of compliance.

“If circumstances require that a direct response is needed, a communication can be initiated or a deputy could make a friendly visit with the intent of helping to clarify whether or not the business or individual are informed of the violation,” according to County Administrator Ruth Doyle. She stated, “People have been very responsive to the messages shared about compliance, we hope that continues as we move through the reopening phases.”

Anyone who would like to request assistance in reviewing the guidance can contact one of the following:

Small Business Development Center – 315-386-7312 or www.nyssbdc.org.

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce – 315-386-4000 or https://www.visitstlc.com/covid-19/

St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency – 315-379-9806 or www.slcida.com

St. Lawrence Cooperative Extension – 315-379-9192 or http://stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu/

LATEST STORIES: