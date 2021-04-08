St. Lawrence County teens hoping to promote environmental protection through upcoming ‘Trash Dash’

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau are bringing Global Youth Service Day to the North Country.

The Bureau is hosting a county-wide Trash Dash, encouraging residents to get outside and cleanup their natural environment. St. Lawrence COuty Youth Advisory Board Youth Chairman Cole Siebelsis helping to lead the project.

Siebels shared that the Bureau is asking individuals or groups to register for the event, choose a location and join for a wekend of walking anc leaning up roadside trash.

The event is being held in five locations; Gouveneur, Canton, Potsdam, Massena and Ogdensburg. Bags will be left along the roadway for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department to collect after the event has ended.

Siebels is a junior at Governeur High School and was recently awarded a $250 Hershey’s Young Heroes Grant for this initiative. He shared how this project came to be.

“We really wanted to think about what initiatives we could do to really help the community out, help our local area,” shared Siebels. “One of the ideas we came up with was to do something that would be beneficial for the environment. So we decided that a county-wide trash and pollution and litter cleanup campaign would be a fun thing to do to help get people involved in the community.”

As Global Youth Service Day is observed in over 100 countries worldwide, Siebels addressed how he hopes this event helps people see the bigger picture.

“I hope that we can do a lot to benefit our local environment, help make it a better place for people to enjoy, help, make it cleaner for animals to live,” expressed Siebels. “I think that by doing this, I hope this isn’t the last time that something like this happens, I hope that we can inspire other people come together to fight for a good cause that they believe in.”

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Trash Dash 5K will be held on April 24 and 25 in five locations in St. Lawrence County. Interested participants are asked to register by April 19.

Registration can be completed on the Trash Dash website.