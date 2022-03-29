CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Teens in the North Country are working together to support others during maybe their darkest days.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau has launched a teen-led campaign focusing on sextortion and teen suicide prevention. This campaign is in its initial stage but according to the Youth Bureau, this could not be any timelier.

Since the start of 2020, seven teens have died by suicide in St. Lawrence County. Two of these teens were extorted online for money due to comprising images being shared, one of which most recently led to the arrests of two men in the Middle East.

“This is an issue that has really hit close to home and that we as a community have experienced tragedy regarding these issues separately and related to each other,” Gouverneur High School Senior and Youth Bureau Chairman Cole Siebels said.

The Youth Bureau is hoping to make progress in the community and support its peers before another tragedy occurs.

“Most youth, when they are looking for help, they will go to other youth,” Siebels added. “So we’re looking to provide youth with knowledge, with the tools necessary to be able to help other youth around them.”

The initial element of the Youth Bureau’s prevention campaign is its video and art contest with a “two-pronged approach focusing on social media safety and providing support to teens in worst-case situations.

“We’re hoping by doing this, that we’re going to be able to give our county the tools to talk about this very, very delicate subject so we can prevent things like suicide and extortion sextortion from happening,” Potsdam High School Sophomore and Youth Bureau Coordinator Johannes Ritcher expressed.

“Unfortunately these things do happen and it’s very hard to pick up on when this could be happening to someone and by the time you do it, unfortunately, most times it’s too late,” Ritcher noted.

The contest itself will prompt teens to create either a short video of three minutes or less or a visual design inspired by the following messages:

Be courageous because you can get out of any situation

Reach out for help

Find an adult

There’s always hope

Don’t react; rethink

Submissions will then be judged by a panel of local figureheads in May. The top submissions will be included in presentations that Youth Committee Ambassadors will tailor for each school district in St. Lawrence County to further spread messages of prevention in each school.

In conclusion, leaders from the Youth Bureau said they hope this will only be the beginning of a much larger prevention effort in the North Country. Hoping to save all teens from enduring such tragedies and incidents.

The deadline for the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Sextortion and Suicide Prevention Campaign contest is May 6, 2022. Those interested in becoming an ambassador for the campaign should contact the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.

Below are resources to help you or your loved ones struggling with their mental health:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255): The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Lifeline Chat : service of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat. Lifeline Chat is available 24/7 across the U.S.

: service of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat. Lifeline Chat is available 24/7 across the U.S. Crisis Text: Text HOME to 741741 – free, 24/7 support at your fingertips. Crisis Text Line is here for any crisis from anywhere in the United States, anytime. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform.

Text HOME to 741741 – free, 24/7 support at your fingertips. Crisis Text Line is here for any crisis from anywhere in the United States, anytime. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform. Suicide Safety In Schools Training: is a mental health education program, that provides crisis management and suicide safety training to the Onondaga County school communities, including students, parents, teaching staff and district administration in evidence-based practices, protocols and training. Training includes Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR), More than Sad, It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health, Suicide Safety in Schools, School Crisis Team Training and Talk Saves Lives. This program can also provide large-scale awareness activities to promote Suicide Safety In Schools and Mental Health awareness.

is a mental health education program, that provides crisis management and suicide safety training to the Onondaga County school communities, including students, parents, teaching staff and district administration in evidence-based practices, protocols and training. Training includes Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR), More than Sad, It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health, Suicide Safety in Schools, School Crisis Team Training and Talk Saves Lives. This program can also provide large-scale awareness activities to promote Suicide Safety In Schools and Mental Health awareness. 211 Information and Referral: Dial 2-1-1 from any phone, 24/7. This is a free, confidential, easy-to-remember phone number that connects callers to counselors who can help them access basic needs assistance, community resources and financial stability programs. Counselors also help callers in distress find relief when they are faced with food insecurity, homelessness, a mental health crisis or addiction.

How to speak with your child(ren) about grief and suicide: