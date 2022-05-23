CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Teens in St. Lawrence County are working to address the stigma surrounding mental illness.

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is hosting a virtual teen-led discussion on reducing all and any stigma associated with mental illness.

This will be facilitated by Youth Bureau Youth Committee Teen Ambassadors and will be moderated by Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus.

“We are providing a platform for teens to open dialogue about how they’re doing emotionally,” Backus said in a press release.” Teen ambassadors will lead conversations on feeling overwhelmed, depression, teen bullying, and feelings of grief. This peer-peer discussion allows teens to know they are not alone and have help.”

This discussion will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. Participants can register on the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Facebook page or by emailing a link request to RZuhlsdorf@stlawco.org.