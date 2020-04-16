St. Lawrence County: Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health since yesterday’s update, bringing the county’s total to 104 confirmed cases.

Of the 104 positive cases, 52 have recovered and been released from isolation. Three individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus in St. Lawrence County, according to a release from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

A total of 1,094 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.

The following map displays the number of confirmed cases in St. Lawrence County by town:

Lewis County Public Health is urging all residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean & disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

