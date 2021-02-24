St. Lawrence County to assess internet needs in underserved communities through new survey

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is looking to address and document which locations are unserved or underserved by high-speed internet.

St. Lawrence County announced that it has partnered with the Development Authority of the North Country to launch its Broadband Access Survey. The survey will aim to document specific locations throughout the county in need of internet services.

According to County leaders “broadband is important to St. Lawrence County for education, health care, jobs, agriculture and even our ability to attract new business. This has become even more evident in recent months.” Adding, “St. Lawrence County leaders understand that there are still many areas in the county that are unserved or underserved by broadband access.”

Following the commencement of the survey, results will be mapped to begin addressing needs.

All data will be used to develop an action plan, which according to the County, may include applying for grant funding, where to invest and working to attract providers.

The survey specifically is broken into several parts for participants, including testing personal internet capabilities and a citizen survey.

Those who do not have internet access but want to participate have been directed to contact the St. Lawrence County Planning Office at 315-379-2292.

The St. Lawrence County Broadband Access Survey can be completed by its website through April 30, 2021.