St. Lawrence County to help vaccinate North Country against COVID-19 through large-scale clinics

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health is planning to help the North Country fight COVID-19 through upcoming vaccination clinics.

St. Lawrence County Public Health announced on Tuesday that they have planned five main Points of Distribution for the COVID-19 vaccines; vaccine clinics. Public Health shared that their partnership with the State, St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton Fine Hospital and local pharmacies to determine a safe and accessible distribution process.

St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Dr. Andrew Williams, MD, FACP commented on the recent announcement.

“Vaccination is a critical next step in our efforts to mitigate the COVID 19 pandemic. Safe and effective vaccination is now available – our job is to implement a comprehensive, equitable and safe vaccine program for our entire community. By leveraging the expertise of SLC Department of Public Health, the local healthcare systems and the resources of NY State, I am certain we will achieve this goal.”

Public Health stated that the five main vaccine clinics will be located in Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg and Star Lake.

Additionally, New York State has designated the Potsdam location, at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, as a statewide vaccination clinic. The Potsdam site will be one of two sites in the North Country that will serve as a large scale vaccination location.

Public Health added that they are also working with local hospitals to to create “site-specific” vaccination clinics to facilitate the vaccination of specific groups of people who are eligible for vaccine but have difficulty with transportation. Details for this opportunity have yet to be released.

SLCPH stated that COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to priority groups based on the New York State vaccine distribution guidelines. As of January 12, this includes Phases 1a and 1b. Those eligible North Country residents will be able to schedule appointments at all vaccination clinics.

Appointments for the clinics will be open to the public based on COVID-19 vaccine availability.

