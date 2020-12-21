St. Lawrence County to participate in holiday season DWI crackdown enforcement effort

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to participate in the statewide STOP-DWI holiday season crackdown.

St. Lawrence County STOP- DWI has announced that they will join the statewide enforcement effort for the holiday season DWI crackdown. The New York State enforcement effort will aim to protect New Yorkers from impaired drivers by being out in force.

Although STOP-DWI efforts across the state have reduced alcohol related fatalities, approximately a third of all traffic crash fatalities nationwide involve drunk drivers.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Bigwarfe commented on the ongoing crackdown.

“Too many lives are being lost due to crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers,” stated Sheriff Bigwarfe. “Highly visible, highly publicised efforts like the STOP- DWI crackown campaign aim to further reduce the occurence of drunk and impaired driving.”

Sheriff Bigwarfe added, “This mission of the crackdown is to make out St. Lawrence County roadways safer by removing intoxicated and drug impaired drivers.”

New York State’s STOP-DWI Crackdown effort officially began on December 17, 2020 and is set to end on January 1, 2021.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges drivers to take the following steps to prevent impaired driving.

Plan on not driving if drinking; plan a safe ride home before a party or event by designating a sober driver

Download the free STOP-DWI app, “Have A Plan,” which helps identify users locations and call a taxi or friend

Contact local law enforcement if an impaired driver is seen

Funding for the statewide crackdown and mobile application was administered by the New York State STOP- DWI Foundation through a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

