St. Lawrence County to provide free rides to Farmers Markets to those 60 and up

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and St. Lawrence County Public Transit are teaming up to provide round trips to local Farmers Markets, and free lunches for adults 60 years and older for free.

On the trips people will learn and become more familiar with public transit in the county and receive NYS Farmers Market Coupons for income eligible seniors.

On August 13, public transit will provide rides to the Canton Farmers Market. The times and location are as follows:

Dekalb: Sunrise Valley Apt. – 9 a.m.

Richville: United Church – 9:15 a.m.

Gouverneur: Cambray – 9:30 a.m. & Pine Grove – 9:35 a.m.

Fowler: Kilkarney – 9:40 a.m.

Edwards: Trout Lake – 9:55 a.m.

Russell: Atwater – 10:05 a.m.

Atwater – 10:05 a.m. Hermon: McBrier Park – 10:15 a.m.

Similarly, on August 14 public transit will take residents to the Potsdam Farmers Market. The pick-up times and the pick-up locations are as follows:

Norfolk: High St. – 9am & Riverview – 9:05 a.m.

Norwood: Baldwin Acres – 9:15 a.m.

Stockholm: Town Hall – 9:30 a.m.

Brasher: LBSH – 9:35 a.m.

LBSH – 9:35 a.m. Potsdam: Lawrence Ave – 9:55 a.m.; Mayfield – 10 a.m., Racquette – 10:05 a.m. & Midtown – 10:10 a.m.

Public transit will also be giving out rides to the Canton Farmers Market on August 17. The pick-up times and locations are as follows:

Morley: Library – 9 a.m.

Lisbon: Library – 9:15 a.m.

Ogdensburg: Washington St. – 9:35 a.m.; Parkview – 9:45 a.m., & St. Peter's – 9:50 a.m.

Heuvelton: Meadow View – 10:05 a.m.

Rensselaer Falls: Village – 10:15 a.m.

Canton: Law Lane – 10:30 a.m.; Grasse River – 10:35 a.m. & Canton Apts. – 10:40 a.m.

Those interested must sign up by August 4 in order to receive a free lunch. To reserve a spot call 315-386-4730.