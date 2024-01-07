CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Add St. Lawrence County to the list of locations under a travel advisory.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office issued the alert at 10 p.m. Saturday, January 6. In a press release, authorities cited poor road conditions and limited visibility.

Sheriffs officials said to use caution if anyone has to be out on the roads and allow for extra time to reach destinations.

Law enforcement said to contact 911 for any emergencies if stuck on the roads. Lewis County issued a travel advisory last night for similar road conditions.