St. Lawrence County unemployment rate now highest in North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New data has confirmed unemployment rates across the state, including areas in the North Country.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for July 2021. Statewide, the unemployment rate is continuing to decrease following a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 7.7% in June to 7.6% in July 2021.

Specifically in the North Country, compared to July 2020, the Watertown-Fort Drum metro area unemployment rate dropped from 10.7% to 5.5%. Non-metro counties in the state logged a similar decrease of 11% to 5.4%.

By county, St. Lawrence County remains to have the highest unemployment rate in the tri-county area. Its rate for July 2021 was confirmed to be 6.1%, with Jefferson’s being 5.5% and Lewis County having the lowest of 5.2%. Data detailing employed, unemployed and rate of unemployment by place of residence for the month of July is listed below:

Employed Unemployed Unemployment rate July 2021 July 2020 Net change July 2021 July 2020 Net change July 2021 July 2020 Net Change Jefferson 41.5 40.2 +1.3 2.4 4.8 -2.4 5.5 10.7 -5.2% Lewis 10.5 10.2 +0.4 0.6 1.0 -0.4 5.2 8.9 -3.7 St. Lawrence 38.3 37.4 +0.9 2.5 2.5 4 6.1 11.6 -5.5 Source: New York State Department of Labor, Division of Research and Statistics

The chart below also lists unemployment rates across all New York metro areas. The area with the highest rate continues to be New York City. Unemployment rates are compared to the same time frame in 2020.

July 2020 July 2021 Albany-Schenectady-Troy 10.4% 4.8% Binghamton 11.7% 5.7% Buffalo-Niagara Falls 13.2% 5.8% Dutchess-Putnam 11.3% 5.0% Elmira 11.9% 5.7% Glens Falls 9.8% 4.8% Ithaca 9.3% 4.6% Kingston 11.7% 5.2% Nassau-Suffolk 12.6% 5.2% New York City 18.8% 10.2% Orange-Rockland-Westchester 12.8% 5.3% Rochester 11.7% 5.4% Syracuse 11.7% 5.5% Utica-Rom 11.0% 5.7% Watertown-Fort Drum 10.7% 5.5% Non-metro counties 11.0% 5.4% The data in the preceding table are not seasonally adjusted, which means they reflect seasonal influences. Revised estimates for prior months are available at: https://statistics.labor.ny.gov/lslaus.shtm

Rates released by the Department of Labor are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in the state each month.

All data included in this report has not been seasonally adjusted. Data for each month is revised the following month as more complete information becomes available.