CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health is encouraging residents to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations as the county is currently facing a spike in cases.

According to SLCPH, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level remained high as of April 22. Additionally, the county’s vaccination rate was only 61%, which was low compared to the statewide level of 76.6% on April 22.

To combat the spread of the virus and increase the county’s vaccination rate, Public Health urged eligible individuals to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses.

Public Health said that vaccinations protect individuals from getting severely ill with COVID-19 and also reduces the spread of the virus.

The chart below explains COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for each age group:

1st Dose 2nd Dose Booster Dose Ages 5-11 Pediatric Pfizer Pediatric Pfizer n/a 12 years and older Pfizer Pfizer Pfizer 5 months after primary series 18 years and older Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Pfizer and Moderna Pfizer and Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Additionally, adults over the age of 50 and individuals who are moderate to severely immunocompromised and are at least 12 years old are eligible for a second booster dose. This dose is available through Pfizer and Moderna and can be received four months after the first booster.

St. Lawrence County Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout May on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged but not required and walk-ins will be available as supply lasts.