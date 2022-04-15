ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Expect severe high winds in St. Lawrence County on Friday.

The National Weather Service has upgraded its previously issued wind advisory to a high wind warning for Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected starting at 11 a.m. The strongest wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour will occur between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 15.

These high winds may result in downed trees and power lines, as well as potential widespread power outages. Travel will also be difficult during this time, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Residents are urged to avoid being outside in forest areas and around trees and branches for the potential of falling trees and brush. If possible, residents should remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.

This high wind warning will take effect in Southwestern and Northern St. Lawrence County, as well as Northern Franklin County at 11 a.m. and remain active until 11 p.m. on April 15.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.