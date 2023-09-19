WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWTI) – High Peaks Winery out of Winthrop got one of eight Rural Business awards presented by the New York State Small Business Development Center on Wednesday, September 13.

High Peaks was given the honor at a special ceremony held at the 805 Pickle Street location. SBDC State Director Sonya Smith was present at the ceremony to help give the award.

The SBDC serves 24,000 business and Smith handed the crystal trophy to winery owner Matthew Whalen. He got support from the SUNY Canton SBDC. Whalen initially sought assistance creating a business plan for his startup before moving the enterprise to its new location.

Advisors offer free direct counseling and various management and technical assistance services. During its rise, the winery also received backing from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority.

The winery and adjoining vineyard are home to a large, semi-enclosed tasting area for guests to sample one of the 13 seasonal wines and craft beer selections.